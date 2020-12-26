Airport Retailing Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Airport Retailing Market is estimated to grow from USD 31.79 Billion in 2016 to USD 47.81 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8%.

The airport retail market means the existence of multiple retail services of products at the airport to provide improved convenience to travelers. Airport retail also offers a wide range of merchandise and is a relatively easy choice for travelers.

The major global players in the airport retailing market are Dufry (Switzerland), Gebr. Heinemann (Germany), Duty Free America (US.), Dubai Duty Free (UAE), Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex (Bahrain) and World Duty Free Group (WDFG) (Spain).

Global Market Size and Forecast, By Category

Liquor & Tobacco

Perfumes and Cosmetics

Fashion & Accessories

Food & Confectionery

Others

Global Market Size and Forecast, By Type

Direct Retailer

Department Store

Specialty Retailer

Supermarkets

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Airport Retailing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Airport Retailing Market Report

1. What was the Airport Retailing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Airport Retailing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Airport Retailing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

