Airflow Management Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Airflow Management Market was valued at USD 419.8 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 807.3 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9% between 2019 and 2025.

Data centers have grown globally due to the explosive increase in the amount of data being generated. However, the main problem faced by data center owners and operators is that the current system does not provide adequate temperature at the data equipment inlet, so additional cooling capacity is required. However, in most cases the problem is not insufficient cooling capacity, but poor airflow management.

Top Key Players – Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Kingspan Group (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), and Subzero Engineering (US); and data center service providers such as are Geist (US), AdaptivCOOL (US), 42U (US), Data Clean Corporation (US), EDP Europe (UK), and Triad Floors (US).

By Cooling System

Chilled Water

Direct Expansion

By Data Center

Enterprise

Hyperscale

