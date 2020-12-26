Commercial Greenhouse Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The commercial greenhouse market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Greenhouses are places for growing plants in a controlled environment. Europe has traditionally been at the forefront of implementing advanced technologies in the commercial greenhouse market. Countries such as the Netherlands, Spain and France have large greenhouse growing areas. Growing population and food demand in developing countries such as Asia Pacific are fueling the growth of this market. The rising trend of rooftop agriculture and population growth are the two main drivers of the market. Commercial greenhouses generally provide consumers with a highly controlled and stable environment for growing plants such as flowers, vegetables, fruits and transplants. Greenhouses allow stable growth of plants despite local climate, soil or topographic issues. Commercial greenhouses generally produce plants in large quantities for consumers.

The following players are covered in this report:

Richel Group SA

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Certhon

Logiqs B.V.

Lumigrow

Agra Tech, Inc

Rough Brothers

Nexus Corporation

Hort Americas, LLc

Heliospectra AB

Commercial Greenhouse Market segmentation by Type

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

Commercial Greenhouse Market segmentation by Application

Commmercial

Farm

Others

