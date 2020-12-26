Aircraft Seat Actuator Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market is projected to reach USD 730.7 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7% from 2017 to 2025.

Increasing procurement of commercial and military aircraft globally due to increasing passenger traffic is a major driver of the market.

Increasing demand for lightweight cabin products, along with the need to reduce the aircraft’s basic operating work weight (OEW), is driving innovation in the aircraft seat actuation system industry.

Key Players Operating in Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market:

Major companies profiled in the report include Zodiac Aerospace (France), Crane Aerospace (US), ITT Corporation (US), BÜHLER MOTOR (Germany), Rollon (Italy), and Astronics Corporation (US) among others.

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By Type

Electro-mechanical

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By Mechanism

Linear

Rotary

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aircraft Seat Actuator industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aircraft Seat Actuator Market Report

1. What was the Aircraft Seat Actuator Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aircraft Seat Actuator Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aircraft Seat Actuator Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

