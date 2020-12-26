Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

The energy and utility analytics market were valued at US$ 2,672.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,971.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2025.

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Energy and Utilities Analytics Market

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the United States, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Colombia, South Africa and Mexico are some of the countries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The epidemic is affecting industries around the world. The global economy is on the verge of hitting its worst in 2020, and the impact is likely to continue into 2021. This outbreak caused considerable disruption in the energy and utilities sector.

A full report of Energy and Utilities Analytics Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/energy-and-utilities-analytics-market/43022/

Company Profiles

Atos SE

BUILDINGIQ, INC.

CAPGEMINI SE

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

WegoWise, Inc.

Wipro Limited

Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Segments

By Type

Software

Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

By Application

Load Forecasting

Customer Analytics

Grid analytics

Asset Management

Smart Meter Analytics

Others

By Vertical

Oil & Gas

Renewable Energy

Nuclear Power

Electricity

Water

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Report

What was the Energy and Utilities Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Energy and Utilities Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Energy and Utilities Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404