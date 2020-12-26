Aircraft Marine Turbocharger Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Aircraft And Marine Turbochargers is projected to grow from USD 270 million in 2018 to USD 290 million by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 1% from 2019 to 2025.

A turbocharger or turbo is a turbine driven forced induction device that forcibly introduces additional air into the combustion chamber, increasing the efficiency and power of the internal combustion engine.

The major vendors in the aircraft and marine turbochargers market are Hartzell Engine Technologies (US), PBS Velka Bites (the Czech Republic), Rolls-Royce (UK), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Main Turbo Systems (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cummins (US), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), and MAN Energy Solutions (Germany).

On the basis of component, the aircraft and marine turbochargers market has been segmented as follows:

Compressor

Turbine

Shaft

Others (Waste Gate Butterfly, Waste Gate Actuator, Throttle Butterfly, and Over Boost Control Valve)

On the basis of technology, the aircraft and marine turbochargers market has been segmented as follows:

Single-turbo

Twin-turbo

Electro-assist Turbo

Variable Geometry Turbocharger

