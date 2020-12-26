Middle East Cyber Security Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

Middle East cybersecurity pre-COVID 19 market size is expected to grow from $16.1 billion in 2020 to $28.3 billion by 2025, with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%, while the market size after COVID 19 is expected. It will grow from $15.6 billion in 2020 to $29.9 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period. Increasing sophistication of cyberattacks across the heavy industry is expected to lead to financial and reputation losses, stringent government regulations, and cyberattacks resulting from proliferation of digitization are expected to be key market drivers. The overall security posture of the cloud and IoT and the need to pre-adopt the steps necessary to ensure technological advances have strengthened potential use cases across industries.

Market Players:

The key market players profiled in this report include IBM (US), Cisco (US), FireEye (US), Huawei (China), Fortinet (US), Palo Alto (US), Checkpoint (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Sophos (UK), Kaspersky (Russia), McAfee (US), Forcepoint (US), DTS Solution (UAE), RAS Infotech (UAE), CodeGreen (UAE), AT&T (Texas), Protiviti (US), LogRhythm (US), Malwarebytes (Ireland), Safe Decision (KSA), Security Matterz (KSA), Infratech (KSA), Cato Networks (Israel), Help AG (UAE), SecureMisr (Egypt). These players offer cybersecurity solutions and services to cater to the demands and needs of customers. Major growth strategies adopted by these players include partnerships, collaborations and agreements, and new product launches/product enhancements.

Middle East Cyber Security Market Segments

By Deployment Model

Cloud-based

• On-premise

By Service Type

Wireless security

• Application security

• Network security

• Endpoint security

• Cloud security

• On-premise

By Application

Government

• IT and Telecommunications

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Aerospace and Defense

• Manufacturing

• Others

