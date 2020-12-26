Japan Tissue Diagnostics Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

Japan tissue diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 7.0% during the forecast period. Japan is a technologically advanced nation with significant development in tissue diagnostics. A significant decline in mortality in Japan is due to the improved healthcare systems and increased awareness for cancer and other lifestyle-oriented diseases. However, stomach cancer, lung cancer, colon and rectum cancer are responsible for an average 150 fatality per 0.1 million patients. Japan’s diagnostic companies are significant providers of diagnostic solutions, instrument systems, tests, software and services that enable laboratories, hospitals, clinics that provide better and reliable results with more efficient and cost-effective methods.
Request a Free Sample of our Japan Tissue Diagnostics Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/japan-tissue-diagnostics-market
The key segment of Japan tissue diagnostics market by technology includes Immunohistochemistry, In-Situ hybridization, and H&E stain business. Roche Holdings AG, Qiagen Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, and Agilent Technologies among others are the key companies exploring the tissue diagnostics market in Japan. Diagnostics players are effectively contributing to the market through years of R&D efforts that are coming in the near future. For instance, Roche Holdings AG has over 100 different tests for the consolidated instrument series.
Their regulatory bodies in Japan are responsible for approving healthcare devices including diagnostic devices and applications. There are two major regulatory agencies that are responsible for providing quality products without affecting patient health conditions that include the Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare (MHLW) and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) is the key regulatory body, which creates laws and regulations for medical devices and drugs in Japan. The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) also ensures product safety, efficacy and quality of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. These regulatory bodies review marketing authorization applications for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.
A full Report of Japan Tissue Diagnostics Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/japan-tissue-diagnostics-market
Japan Tissue Diagnostics Market Segmentation
By Technology
- Immunohistochemistry
- In Situ Hybridization
- Digital Pathology And Workflow Management
- Special Staining
- Hematoxylin & Eosin (H&E) Stain
By Diseases
- Breast Cancer
- Gastric Cancer
- Lymphoma
- Prostate Cancer
- Non-small Cell Lung Carcinoma
By Product
- Instruments
- Consumables
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Research Institute
- Laboratories
- Other Research
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent technologies
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.,
- Eurogentec S.A.
- GE healthcare
- Johnson & Johnson
- Philips, Inc
- QIAGEN AG
- Roche Holdings AG
- Siemens AG
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/japan-tissue-diagnostics-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 7803040404