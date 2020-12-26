Japan RF Component Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Japan RF components market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.0% during the forecast period. Japan’s electronics industry is the third largest across the globe. This growth in the electronics industry has been primarily attributed to the significant contribution from US companies based in Japan. It is offering multiple opportunities, primarily to the manufacturers of electronic measuring instruments, smartphone displays, automotive electronics, AI and IoT components. However, the Japanese market has been performing significantly owing to the contribution of major Japanese firms, such as Motorola, Sony, and Renesas. The country has witnessed a surge in a number of mobile phone subscriptions in recent years. According to the International Telecommunication Union, around 139.2 subscriptions per 100 inhabitants has been noticed in Japan in 2018, compared to 135.52 subscriptions per 100 inhabitants in 2017. The continuous growth in mobile subscriptions in the country will drive the RF components market of Japan in near future.

Request a Free Sample of our Japan RF Component Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/japan-rf-component-market

Moreover, Japan’s telecommunications sector is one of the most developed markets across the globe. The mobile phone has emerged as the major market share in Japan’s telecoms market. In Japan, a stagnant growth has been reported in the broadband lines in recent years coupled with a considerable rise in the availability and affordability of mobile broadband platforms. However, the major smartphone companies that operate in the country include Apple, Blackberry, HTC, Huawei, Samsung, LG, and ZTE. As per the Central Intelligence Agency, the number of internet users in the country was 116 million in 2016 which is 92% of the total population. The increased internet penetration rate in the country has pushed the sale of smartphones and tablets and is further expected to increase the demand for advanced smartphones with enhanced features. This, in turn, will significantly increase the sales of RF components in the country.

A full Report of Japan RF Component Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/japan-rf-component-market

Japan RF Component Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Antenna Switches

Filters

Amplifiers

Duplexer

Others (Modulators)

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Military & Defense

IT & Telecom

Company Profiles

Amphenol Corp.

AVX Corp.

Broadcom Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qorvo, Inc

Radiall SA

Renesas Electronic Corp.

Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Co Ltd.

TDK Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/japan-rf-component-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404