Flexible Battery Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The Global Flexible Batteries Market was valued at USD 325.11 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29% from 2019 to 2025.

The global flexible battery market demand is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Technological advances in the field of portable electronic devices are expected to drive the growth of the global flexible battery market in the coming years. The high cost associated with these batteries and the availability of low-cost options including lithium-ion, zinc, and nickel batteries have limited the commercial success of these batteries. However, improving R&D efforts can minimize product costs, which may lead to increased product demand over the forecast period. Flexible battery designs typically offer significant advantages over bulky counterparts. This technology is in a rapidly growing phase with improved design and performance. These batteries are expected to see high penetration rates with healthy demand across the consumer electronics sector, especially smart wearables. Flexible batteries are designed to be efficient when compared to large, heavy, and rigid conventional batteries. Some high-end companies like IBM and Exxon Mobil Corp. are investing heavily in flexible batteries.

The prominent manufacturers operating in the market are Blue Spark Technologies Inc., Fullriver Battery New Technology Co. Ltd., Enfucell Oy Ltd., Paper Battery Co. Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Brightvolt Inc., Stmicroelectronics N.V., Rocket Electric Co. Ltd., and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. Expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and others are some of the strategies adopted by these companies to gain stronghold in the market.

Flexible Battery Market: Segmentation

The flexible battery market has been segmented by type, chargeability, application, and geography.

By Type

Thin & printed

Ultra-thin

By Chargeability

Single-Use

Rechargeable

By Application

Wearable devices

Smartwatch

Smart Glasses

Fitness Band

Others

Portable Electronics

Military

GPS Tracker

Military Helmet

Wearable Robots

Others

