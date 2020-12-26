Point-to-Point Antenna Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The point-to-point antenna market is estimated at $3.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $5 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%. This estimate takes into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The main driver is simpler installation and increased Internet penetration compared to other antennas. As the number of M2M connections between various industries increases, it is expected to drive the point-to-point antenna market growth during the forecast period.

Major Market Participants

The leading players in the Point-to-Point Antenna market are CommScope (USA), Ericsson (Sweden), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings (Hong Kong), Amphenol (USA), Cambium Networks (USA) and Tongyu Communication (China).

CommScope is a global provider of infrastructure solutions for telecommunications and entertainment networks. It is one of the leading providers of wired and wireless networks. The company provides wired and wireless network solutions to cable and telephone service providers, as well as digital broadcast satellite operators and media programmers, providing subscribers with media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services and Wi-Fi connectivity. It also provides wireless and wired connectivity solutions for businesses in complex and diverse networking environments.

Point-to-Point Antenna Market: Segmentation

By Type:

Parabolic Antenna

Flat Panel Antenna

Yagi Antenna

By Polarization:

Single-polarized Antenna

Dual-polarized Antenna

By Diameter:

2m to 0.9m

0m to 3.0m

1m to 4.6m

By Frequency Range:

GHz to 9.9 GHz

0 GHz to 29.9 GHz

0 GHz to 86.0 GHz

By Applications:

Telecommunication

Commercial/Industrial

Military and Defense

Satellite

Others

