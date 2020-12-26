Asia-Pacific Electroceuticals Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

Asia-Pacific electroceuticals market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing incidences of several health disorders such as spinal cord injuries, epilepsy, and other disorders are contributing to the growth of the electroceuticals market in the Asia-Pacific region. As per the estimation of the WHO, the incidence of Epilepsy is considerably high in emerging economies such as China and India. According to Epilepsia, the Official Journal of the International League Against Epilepsy, out of the around 4 billion people living in the Asia-Pacific region, about 23 million people had epilepsy in 2017. A large number of patients having epilepsy is driving market growth in Asia-Pacific as electroceuticals can prove to be a better option for the treatment of the disease.

Request a Free Sample of our Asia-Pacific Electroceuticals Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-electroceuticals-market

Along with it, the healthcare infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region is improving significantly owing to growing healthcare expenditure by individual and government along with rising insurance penetration which is expected to contribute significantly to the electroceutical market in the Asia-Pacific region. The emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, especially China and India are significantly investing in the development of innovative therapies. Also, the presence of various major market players operating in the Asia-Pacific region is boosting the market growth. For instance, Sonova Hearing (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Sonova Japan Co, Ltd., Hearing Retail Group Pty. Ltd., Sonova Australia Pty Ltd., Sonova (Shanghai) Company, Ltd., and Triton Hearing, Ltd. are the subsidiaries of Sonova group operating in Asia-Pacific region.

A full Report of Asia-Pacific Electroceuticals Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-electroceuticals-market

Asia-Pacific Electroceuticals Market Segmentation

By Product and its Application

Cardioverter Defibrillators and Cardiac Pacemaker

Arrhythmias

Deep Brain Stimulators

Parkinson’s Disease

Depression

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Failed Back Syndrome

Ischemia

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Epilepsy

Cochlear Implants

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Others (Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators)

Urinary Incontinence

Treatment-Resistant Depression

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare and Other

Regional Analysis

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Advanced Bionics AG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cochlear, Ltd.

Demant A/S

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Getinge AB

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Medtronic PLC

Sonova Holding AG

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-electroceuticals-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404