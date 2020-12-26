Asia-Pacific Dermal Fillers Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The Asia-Pacific dermal fillers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period and is forecast to reach $1.5 billion in 2025 as compared to $845 million in 2018. Rising disposable income, high proportion of middle-aged people is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. The major countries which will contribute to the market are China, India, and Japan. China is the biggest market contributor to the dermal fillers market. There is a high growth opportunity in this market due to the rising disposable income and increasing awareness of the cosmetic procedures in developed and emerging economies in the region. Moreover, the market is growing at an alarming rate which leads to an increase in the number of dermatological consultations, dermatology clinics and the increasing demand for dermatologists in the region.

The Asia-Pacific dermal fillers market can be segmented based on application, type, and end-users. Based on application, the market is classified into face-lift, lip treatment/enhancement, facial line correction treatment, and other application. Moreover, based on type, the market is segmented into collagen fillers, poly-L-lactic acid, hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, and others. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into dermatology clinics and hospitals. Among types, the calcium hydroxylapatite is projected to exhibit a significant growth rate in the market due to technology advancement and new product development.

Asia-Pacific Dermal Fillers Market Segmentation

By Application

Face-Lift

Lip Treatment/Enhancement

Facial Line Correction Treatment

Others (Acne Scar Treatment)

By Type

Collagen Fillers

Ploy-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)

Others (Autologous Fat Injections and Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA))

By End-User

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Regional Analysis

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Allergan PLC

BIOHA Laboratories

BioPlus Co., Ltd.

Croma-Pharma GmbH

Cynosure LLC

Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd.

Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

Huons Co. Ltd.

Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Sculpt Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd.

Shanghai Bioha Technologies Co., Ltd.

Sinclair Pharma Ltd.

Teoxane SA

Vivacy Laboratories

Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

