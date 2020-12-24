Global Pediatric Drugs Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

The pediatric drugs market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR of around 5% during the, forecast period (2020-2026). The growing prevalence of several disorders such as asthma, anorexia, birth defects, cancer in children, growth deficiencies, juvenile diabetes, and attention deficit hyperactivity among others is a major factor creating the demand for pediatric drugs. The presence of several acts such as Best Pharmaceuticals for Children Act (BPCA) and the Pediatric Research Equity Act (PREA) is further propelling the major players to increase the investments on R&D activities for the development of the pediatric drugs. Furthermore, the growing pediatric population across the globe is predicted to accelerate the demand for pediatric drugs which in turn, is anticipated to drive the market growth. According to the US-based non-profit organization Child Trends, in 2017, there were 73.7 million children younger than 18 in the US, accounting for 22.6% of the total population.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/pediatric-drugs-market

In addition, growing R&D activities in pediatric drugs, improvements in the immunization program and the proliferation of pediatric drugs in the emerging countries are among the major factors that are promoting the growth of the pediatric drugs market during the forecast period. However, the lack of accessibility of pediatric drugs in emerging countries due to lack of awareness and healthcare infrastructure are the major factors that are anticipated to restrict the growth of the global pediatric drugs market. In addition, side effects associated with the dosage of pediatric drugs such as anxiety, headache, and fatigue are the other factors to restrain its market growth.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/pediatric-drugs-market

Market Segmentation

Global Pediatric Drugs Market by Drug Type

Allergy and Respiratory Drugs

Cancer Therapies

Cardiovascular Drugs

Gastrointestinal Drugs

Others

Global Pediatric Drugs Market by Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Other (Buccal)

Global Pediatric Drugs Market by Application

Pediatric Clinical Pharmacology

Pediatric Pharmacotherapy

Pediatric Pharmacy

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Allergan PLC

AstraZeneca PLC

AYTU BioScience, Inc.

Bayer AG

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eisai Inc

Eli Lilly Co.

F. Hoffman La Roche, Ltd.

Genentech, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Mallinckrodt PLC

Merck KGaA

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/pediatric-drugs-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404