Global Operating Room Management Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The global operating room management market is projected to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period (2019-2025). The growing demand for operating room management solutions to improve the cost-efficiency of the healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to drive the growth of the operating room management market. The operating room management accounts for approximately 40%-60% of the total supply costs in hospitals. Supply management software manages hospital inventory by closely working with hospital staff and understands all the back-end and front-end activities in the healthcare infrastructure.
The supply chain management solution meets the several challenges of the healthcare infrastructure such as hidden costs, drug shortages, data shortage, lack of integration, and poor workflow design. Supply management solutions enable the operators to plan their budget according to the total landed supply costs. This is due to the fact that the lack of surgical instruments leads to unnecessary delays in surgery and the excessive inventory of surgical instruments leads to the high and costly wastage of available resources. The advanced modeling systems and real-time reports enable executives in hospitals to make informed decisions to improve the overall efficiency of operating room management.
The supply chain management solution brings integration into the overall supply chain procedure in the healthcare infrastructure. It integrates purchasing channels, and facilities that are required to share contracts to gain access to higher tier pricing. Through this solution, many processes remain restricted from duplication by connecting the overall supply chain. The connected supply chain enables the sharing of the information freely. Cerner Corp., Getinge AB, Nexus AG, Optum Inc., Allscript Healthcare Solution Inc., DXC Technology, EIZO Corp., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Medtronic PLC, Mizuho OSI are the key providers of operating room supply management market.
Global Operating Room Management Market Segmentation
By Solution
- Data Management and Communication Solution
- Anesthesia Information Management System
- Operating Room Supply Management Solution
- Operating Room Scheduling Solution
- Performance Management Solution
- Others
By Component
- Software
- Service
- By End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)
Global Operating Room Management Market Segmentation by region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
- Allscript Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Cerner Corp.
- DXC Technology, Inc.
- EIZO Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Getinge AB
- McKesson Corp.
- Medtronic PLC
- Mizuho OSI
- Nexus AG
- Omnicell, Inc.
- Optum, Inc.
- Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Harris Computer Corp.)
- Richard Wolf GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Steris PLC
- Surgical Information Systems, LLC
- TECSYS, Inc.
- Vocera Communications, Inc.
