Collision Avoidance System Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

The global anti-collision system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019 to 2025. A collision avoidance system is a safety awareness or warning system designed to reduce the severity of a collision. Such systems are widely used in the automotive and mining sectors to avoid accidents. It is also called a pre-collision system, forward collision warning system, or collision mitigation system. The system detects an impending collision and warns the driver of a collision. These systems are interpolated within the vehicle to enable semi-autonomous and autonomous decision making. In addition, these systems automatically take action without driver input.

The following players are covered in this report:

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

Analog Devices

Murata Manufacturing

Freescale Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

TRW automotive

Collision Avoidance System Market segmentation by Type

Radar

Camera

Ultrasound

LiDAR

Collision Avoidance System Market segmentation by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Railway

Marine

Construction

Mining

Others

