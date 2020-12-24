Collagen Peptide Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global collagen peptide products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% over the forecast period. Collagen peptides are bioactive peptides derived through the process of enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen. It is a good source of protein and healthy nutrition that can help improve joint health, prevent bone loss, reduce wrinkles in the skin and improve moisture levels, improving overall skin health. Collagen peptides, also known as hydrolyzed collagen, are well-digested, cold-soluble, and biologically available sources of collagen. The production of collagen peptides is mainly limited to developed countries such as the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. This is because collagen extraction requires advanced technology that is currently not available in developing countries.

The following players are covered in this report:

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

Gelita AG (Germany)

Holista CollTech (Australia)

Darling Ingredients (US)

Nitta Gelatin (Japan)

Gelnex (Brazil)

Lapi Gelatine (Italy)

Weishardt (France)

Ewald-Gelatine (Germany)

Collagen Solutions (UK)

Crescent Biotech (India)

Foodmate Co. Ltd. (China)

Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Ltd. (India)

BioCell Technology (US)

Amicogen Inc. (South Korea)

Kayos (India)

Nippi Inc. (Japan)

Collagen Peptide Market segmentation by Type

Dietary Supplements

Candies, Chews, and Gums

Nutritional Bars

Beverages

Collagen Peptide Market segmentation by Application

Nutritional products

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Personal care products

