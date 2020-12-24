Aircraft Evacuation Market Business overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

The aircraft evacuation system consists of special equipment for emergency evacuation in the event of an unplanned landing on the surface, on the ground or in flight. These equipment include emergency flotation systems, evacuation seats and life jackets. Increasing defense spending and the focus of government agencies and manufacturers on aviation safety are playing a key role in the growth of the aircraft evacuation systems market.

aircraft evacuation market is projected to grow from USD 1.30 Billion in 2017 to USD 1.73 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the global aircraft evacuation systems market are DART Aerospace (Canada), EAM Worldwide (US), Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd. (UK), NPP Zvezda, AO (Russia), Safran S.A. (France), Survival Equipment Services Ltd. (UK), Switlik Inc. (US), The MEL Group (UK), Tulmar Safety Systems Inc. (Canada), and UTC Aerospace Systems (US).

Based on equipment type, the global aircraft evacuation systems market is segmented as evacuation slides, emergency floatation systems, life rafts, personal floatation devices, and ejection seats. In 2018, evacuation slides segment accounted for the largest market share owing to its prerequisite in all commercial aircraft.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aircraft Evacuation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aircraft Evacuation Market Report

1. What was the Aircraft Evacuation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aircraft Evacuation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aircraft Evacuation Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

