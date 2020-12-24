Incubator Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2025

The global incubator devices market is projected to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period (2019-2025). The growing usage of the neonatal incubator is anticipated to be a major factor to drive the growth of the global incubator devices industry during the forecast period. Incubator devices are used to provide sufficient warmth to the body to maintain a desired temperature around the neonatal. The incubator performs a critical role in the maintenance of the small ambiance of the desired temperature with minimum heat loss. Incubator devices contain a baby tray that is enclosed in a box-like structure to provide a fixed warm environment.

The box is usually made of fiberglass or acrylic which is transparent, and the heating mechanism is mounted below the tray. The heat generated by the heating mechanism is not used directly to heat the body. This heat is used to warm the mixture of air, which then circulates around the baby in a closed environment. There is no specific time frame for which a baby has to be kept in an incubator, and the choice varies on a case to case basis depending on how premature the baby and the weight of the baby. Hence the time for which a baby is kept in an incubator can vary from a single day to several weeks.

According to the estimation of the WHO, 15 million babies are born preterm (before 37 completed weeks of gestation), and this number is rising. Preterm birth complications are the leading cause of death among children under 5 years of age and are responsible for around 1 million deaths on a yearly basis. As per the estimation, three-quarters of these mortalities could be prevented with current, cost-effective interventions. Neonatal incubator devices are used to save these babies therefore the high use of neonatal incubator devices is anticipated to drive the growth of the global incubator devices market.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Market Report.

North America is anticipated to hold a major market share during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit significant growth rate during the forecast period.

The growing application of incubator devices in end-user to drive the growth of the global incubator devices market.

The high cost of the devices is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global incubator devices market.

Partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches – key drivers of competition in the market.

Global Incubator Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Neonatal Incubators

Microbiological Incubators

Other

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic labs

Others

Global Incubator Devices Market Segmentation by region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG

Atom Medical Corp.

Benchmark Scientific, Inc.

Binder GmbH

Bionics Scientific Technologies, Ltd.

Boekel Scientific, Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

GE Healthcare

Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings, Ltd.

Memmert GmbH + Co. KG

Natus Medical, Inc.

NuAire, Inc.

Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Quincy Lab, Inc.

Scientific Industries, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

ThermoCare, Ltd.

VWR International, Ltd.

