Imatinib Drug Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2026

FDA approval of imatinib drug for the treatment of different types of cancers by the major players propelling the growth of the imatinib drug market. For instance, in July 2019, Lupin Ltd. announced the launch of Imatinib Mesylate tablets, 100mg (base) and 400 mg (base). Lupin alliance partner Natco had received approval from the US FDA earlier. Lupin’s Imatinib Mesylate Tablet, 100 mg (base) and 400 mg (base) is the generic version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp’s Gleevec tablets 100mg and 400 mg.

A full report of Imatinib Drug Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/imatinib-drug-market

In October 2018, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Ltd. announced the launch of its Imatinib Mesylate Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version Gleevec tablets in the United States market for the treatment of different types of cancer. Imatinib Mesylate is a US FDA approved drug for commercial sale in the US which is expected to boost the imatinib market in the country. Imatinib Mesylate tablets are available in two different strengths i.e. 100 mg and 400 mg.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/imatinib-drug-market

In September 2017, Mylan N.V. announced the US launch of Imatinib Mesylate Tablets in 100 mg and 400 mg generic version. Mylan received final approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for this product. Imatinib Mesylate tablets can be used for multiple indications including Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia (Ph+ CML), Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL), myelodysplastic/myeloproliferative diseases (MDS/MPD), hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES) and aggressive systemic mastocytosis (ASM).

Imatinib Drug Market Segmentation

By Drug Form

Tablet

Capsule

By Application

Blood Cancer (Leukemia and Other Blood Cancers)

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST)

Skin Tumors (Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans)

Other Tumors (Systemic Mastocytosis)

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/imatinib-drug-market

Imatinib Drug Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Apotex Inc.

Cipla, Inc.

Reddy’s Laboratory, Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceutical, Ltd.

Lupin, Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industry, Ltd.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404