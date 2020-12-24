Global Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Therapeutics Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The global xerostomia (dry mouth) therapeutics market is projected to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period. The high prevalence of this problem, a rapid rise in the R&D activities related to the development of different drugs and treatment options by the major market players is a major factor anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period. GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Acacia Pharma Group Plc, Quest Products, LLC (OraCoat), EUSA Pharma NP, and so on are the key market players operating in the global xerostomia therapeutics market.

These market players are making hefty investments in their R&D sector to introduce new products and to perform innovation in their existing product offerings. For instance, in February 2020, Sunstar Americas Inc. had launched a wide range of Gum Hydral dry mouth relief products for the treatment of xerostomia or dry mouth. Gum Hydral is a kind of artificial saliva that provides advanced moisturizing and hydrating ingredients that perform their work like natural saliva to provide multisymptom relief in the dry mouth condition.

In November 2018, 3M Company had launched a new Xerostomia Relief Spray. 3M Xerostomia Relief Spray is a lipid-based spray that offers relief in the dry mouth by moisturizing and lubricating the mucosa. This spray can be used only after taking a prescription from a healthcare professional. The xerostomia relief spray is conveniently portable and ready to use without any premixing or preparation requirements by the affected person.

In October 2018, Synedgen had launched Moisyn Rinse for the treatment of the symptoms of xerostomia. Moisyn Rinse based on glycomic target-based therapy is being distributed by Prisyna, the oral care division of Synedgen. This rinse offers relief from the symptoms of dry mouth by moisturizing and lubricating of the oral cavity. Thus, the increasing product launches for the treatment of xerostomia are anticipated to be a major factor to drive the growth of the global xerostomia therapeutics market.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Market Report

The rapid increase in the R&D activities and product development related to xerostomia therapeutics.

North America is anticipated to hold a major market share during the forecast period.

The rising awareness among people related to the treatment of the disease to create an opportunity for market growth.

New product launches– key drivers of competition in the xerostomia therapeutics market.

Global Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Artificial Saliva

Dentifrices

Salivary Stimulants

Saliva Substitutes

Drugs

Salivary Pen

By Type

Prescription

OTC

Global Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Therapeutics Market Segmentation by region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Acacia Pharma Group Plc

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Eisai, Inc.

EUSA Pharma NP

Forward Science

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mission Pharmacal Co.

OraHealth Corp. (OraCoat)

OraPharma, Inc.

Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Pharmascience, Inc. (Pendopharm)

Quest Products, LLC (OraCoat)

Saliwell, Ltd.

Synedgen

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd.

