Global Insomnia Treatment Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The global insomnia treatment market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The primary factors that fuel the growth of the market include the rising prevalence of insomnia among the peoples. As per the Sleep Association, around 30% of the general population have insomnia. Further, insomnia is most common in age after 60 approximately. Insomnia affects the geriatric population more often than the younger population. According to the Mayo Clinic, people over the age of 60 are also at a higher risk of insomnia, possibly due to changes in sleep patterns. Insomnia can also be treated with medication. Thus, this is likely to drive the growth of the global insomnia treatment market.

However, medications are recommended maximum for more than four or five weeks. Further, there are some side effects associated with certain medications such as ACE inhibitors, SSRI antidepressants, and beta-blockers that may cause insomnia in some people. Sometimes, insomnia can be caused by medicines used for emphysema, blood pressure, and allergies treatment. Moreover, devices are also prescribed to patients that are unable to take medicines or patients with some other disorders.

Some of the common drugs for the insomnia treatment includes Doxepin (Silenor), Estazolam, Eszopiclone (Lunesta), Ramelteon (Rozerem), Temazepam (Restoril), Triazolam (Halcion), Zaleplon (Sonata), Zolpidem (Ambien, Edluar, Intermezzo, Zolpimist), Zolpidem extended-release (Ambien CR), Suvorexant (Belsomra, among many others. Further, the prominent players operating in the global insomnia treatment industry include Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by the players to cope in the competitive market.

For instance, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. offers APD125, which is an oral selective inverse agonist of the 5-HT2A serotonin receptor. By selectively targeting the 5-HT2A receptor, APD125 acts through a different mechanism than currently marketed insomnia drugs and blocks one of several CNS activating pathways. Due to the different mechanism of action, APD125 do not have side effects. Through its novel mechanism, APD125 has the potential to reduce insomnia symptoms by improving sleep maintenance.

Further, Sanofi SA provides Stilnox, Ambien, and Myslee three main drugs for the treatment of sleep disorders. Stilnox (zolpidem tartrate) is indicated for the short-term treatment of insomnia. It is available under the brand name Ambien/ Ambien CR in the US and Myslee in Japan. Sanofi also provides Zolpidem under the brand name Ambien and Ambien CR for the treatment of sleep-related diseases. Zolpidem is a sedative-hypnotic medication used to treat short term insomnia. Zolpidem is marketed in the US as Ambien. Thus, these factors are likely to enhance the segmental growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Insomnia Treatment Market – Segmentation

By Type

Drugs

o Antidepressants

o Benzodiazepine

o Nonbenzodiazepine

o Melatonin receptor agonist

o Orexin antagonist

o Others

Devices

By Sales Channels

Prescription

Over-the-Counter (OTC)

Global Insomnia Treatment Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Electromedical Products International Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Mallinckrodt LLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Natrol, LLC

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

