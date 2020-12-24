Global Higher Education Learning Software Market 2019 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2025

The global higher education learning software market is estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Microsoft Corp., Blackboard Inc., IBM Corp., Workday Inc., 2U, Inc., Follett School Solutions Inc., Blackbaud Inc., Campus Management Corp., Adobe Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Samsung, McGraw-Hill Education, Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., and Moodle Pty Ltd. among others are some of the key players operating in the global higher education learning software industry.

The increasing number of development in higher education learning software technology is anticipated to be the key aspect to drive the growth of the higher education learning software market. The key companies are actively engaged in mergers and acquisitions to increase their market presence and to amplify their development process.

For instance, in December 2019, Campus Management Corp., provider of cloud-based SIS, CRM, and ERP solutions and services had launched its new product “Student Verification solution (SVS)”. The SVS is launched as a part of as part of the company’s ongoing student success innovation initiative. The SVS allows educational institutions to automate their workflows. In addition to automation, this solution ensures the proper following of the regulatory compliance and improves communication between education providers and taker to enable timely and accurate financial aid processing in educational institutions.

In November 2019, Ellucian Inc. launched a new initiative namely “the cloud acceleration program” in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The new initiative of the company is designed in such a way that can both streamline and amplify the digital transformation and cloud adoption for higher education learning purpose. The cloud acceleration program initiative takes the leverage of the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program (WMP). Timely expert guidance, specialized tools, and pricing options are among the key benefits offered by this program. In addition to these benefits, this program provides a cloud readiness assessment services package, preferred cloud contracting, and other tools and resources to promote people for cloud adoption for higher education learning.

in May 2019, 2U, Inc. an education technology provider had done the acquisition of Trilogy Education Services, Inc., a workforce accelerator that prepares adult learners for high-growth careers in the digital economy. With this acquisition Triology Education Services, Inc. has got the authority to use 2U, Inc.’s brand name. In addition to this, the acquisition has enabled the 2U, Inc., to extend its reach to more than 150,000 adult learners, and to deliver more than 250 specialized educational offerings software solutions across its portfolio.

