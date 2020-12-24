Global Antithrombotic Drugs Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

The global antithrombotic drugs market is projected to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period (2019-2025). The high prevalence of the antithrombotic disorder such as unexplained deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism (PE), the rapid increase in the R&D activities related to the drug development process for the treatment of this disorder by the key players operating is a major factor anticipated to fuel the antithrombotic drugs market during the forecast period. Novartis International AG, Genetech, Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck KgaA, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Eli Lilly and Co., among others, are the key market players operating in the global market.

In May 2019, Pfizer, Inc. had received US FDA approval for the Fragmin (dalteparin sodium) injection. Fragmin (dalteparin sodium) injection, is used for subcutaneous use, to reduce the recurrence of symptomatic venous thromboembolism (VTE) in pediatric patients one month of age and older. VTE can include deep vein thrombosis (blood clot in the deep veins of the leg) and pulmonary embolism (blood clot in the lungs), which can lead to mortality.

In May 2019, (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had received approval from the US FDA to launch the antiplatelet agent Aspirin and extended-release Dipyridamole capsules. The product approval is for the Aspirin and extended-release Dipyridamole capsules in the strength of 25 mg/200 mg. The approved product is a generic version of Aggrenox capsules that are manufactured by Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

In May 2018, Portola Pharmaceuticals had received the US FDA approval for the Andexxa. Andexxa is the first factor Xa inhibitor antidote indicated for patients treated with rivaroxaban (Xarelto) and apixaban (Eliquis) when reversal of anticoagulation is required owing to the access of the life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding. Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa [recombinant], inactivated-Zhao) had received both the US orphan drug and FDA breakthrough therapy designations. The drug is mainly used to demonstrate an improvement in hemostasis in patients.

Current Market trends covered in the market report

Drug development to drive the market growth of antithrombotic drugs.

High cost and patent expiration to restrain the market growth of antithrombotic drugs.

New drug launch-key strategy of players to remain competitive in the global antithrombotic drugs market.

North America held a major market share in 2019.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit considerable market growth during the forecast period.

Global Antithrombotic Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Type

Anticoagulant Drugs

Anti-Fibrinolytics Drugs

Anti-Platelet Drugs

By Route of administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Application

Blood Clot And Thromboembolic Treatment Drugs

Hyperlipidemia Treatment

Prophylactic Treatment

Other

Global Antithrombotic Drugs Market Segmentation by region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Aspen Pharmacare Holding, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Daiichi Sankyo UK, Ltd.

Eli Lilly Co.

Genentech, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Glenmark Pharma, Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc.

Merck KgaA

Novartis International AG

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Yuyu Pharma, Inc.

