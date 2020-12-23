Asia-Pacific Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Asia-Pacific peripheral neuropathy treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. A significant rise in cancer prevalence is one of the major factors accelerating the demand for peripheral neuropathy treatment in the region. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of new cancer incidences in China was nearly 4.3 million in 2018. Additionally, the number of new cancer incidences in India was nearly 1.1 million in 2018.

Chemotherapy is most often used for cancer treatment, which is significantly associated with the risk of developing chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). Chemotherapy is used to destroy rapidly growing cancer cells in the body. The condition has been anticipated to be high in patients who received treatment with any neurotoxic chemotherapeutic agent. CIPN is normally treated with anticonvulsants, analgesics, and antidepressants. Topical agents including lidocaine are often used, and opioids can also be used in cases that involve extreme pain.

Scope of the Asia-Pacific Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Type and Application

Countries Covered- China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., and Pfizer Inc.

Asia-Pacific Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market-Segmentation

By Type

Antidepressants

Pain Relievers

Antiseizure

Others

By Application

Diabetes

Chemotherapy-Induced

Others

Asia-Pacific Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market– Segment by Country

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

