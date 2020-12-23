Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

The global peripheral neuropathy treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. A significant rise in diabetes prevalence is the major factor in accelerating market growth. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, nearly 463 million adults (20-79 years) were suffering from diabetes, which is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. Uncontrolled high blood sugar can damage nerves and impede nerves’ ability to transmit signals, which results in diabetic neuropathy. High blood sugar also impairs the walls of the capillaries (small blood vessels) that deliver the nerves with nutrients and oxygen. Peripheral neuropathy is a common type of diabetic neuropathy, which firstly affects the legs and feet, followed by the arms and hands.

It is a severe diabetic complication that may affect nearly 50% of people suffering from diabetes. This, in turn, is contributing to the demand for peripheral neuropathy treatment. The most commonly used drugs for the condition include anti-seizure drugs, antidepressants, and pain-relievers. Anti-seizure medications include pregabalin (Lyrica) and gabapentin (Gralise, Neurontin). Some antidepressants are used to ease nerve pain, even the patient is not depressed. Tricyclic antidepressants may provide relied on mild to moderate nerve pain. Drugs used for this class include desipramine (Norpramin), imipramine (Tofranil), and amitriptyline.

Scope of the Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market

Market Coverage

The market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Type and Application

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Pfizer Inc., Grünenthal GmbH, Novartis International AG, Eli Lilly and Co., and Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market-Segmentation

By Type

Antidepressants

Pain Relievers

Antiseizure

Others

By Application

Diabetes

Chemotherapy-Induced

Others

Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

