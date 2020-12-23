US Frozen Snacks Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

US frozen snacks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. As per the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI), during the period, March to mid-April 2020, in the US, 86% of consumers had bought frozen food, of these 7% were new buyers of frozen food, who rarely or never purchased frozen food items before. The most frequently purchased frozen food categories were frozen meat/poultry, vegetables, and pizza. Nearly 1/3rd of consumers stocked up more than normal on frozen pizza, vegetables, meat/poultry than pre-pandemic.
With the growing consumption of frozen foods, some new launch for frozen snacks has been witnessed in the country. For instance, in June 2020, Tajín International Corp. declared the launch of Outshine frozen snacks in the US. It is a frozen fruit bar which is a suitable sweet and tangy combination of a sprinkle of the chili-lime seasoning and real juicy mangos. Outshine partnered with Tajín to introduce a new twist on the classic pairing of chili-lime and Mango. These new launches with innovative flavors support to widen the consumer base of frozen snacks, which in turn, is driving the market growth.
Scope of the US Frozen Snacks Market
Market Coverage
- The market number available for 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Product and Distribution Channel
- Competitive Landscape- General Mills Inc., Nestlé S.A., CJ CheilJedang Corp., and Tyson Foods, Inc.
US Frozen Snacks Market-Segmentation
By Product
- Pizza
- Potato Fries
- Puffs
- Meat Snacks
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Retail
- Food Service Chain
