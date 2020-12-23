Global Electric Enclosure Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

The global electric enclosure market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Rising industrialization is one of the major factors accelerating market growth. Industrialization is growing rapidly across the globe owing to the increasing food and beverage industry and growing metal and mining industry. Additionally, most of the industrial facilities are focused on smart manufacturing coupled with the advent of Industry 4.0, which in turn, is also contributing to the adoption of electric enclosures. In industrial applications, enclosures are optimized for use for particularly fulfilling the requirements of the IoT and Industry 4.0.

Electronic systems are significantly distributed all over the smart factory for interoperability, decentralized decision making, and information transparency. Enclosures offer an easier and faster assembly and greater flexibility, enhanced safety, and component installation. For electronics protection in an industrial setting, some industrial enclosures that are available in the market include the ABS range, 1554 and 1555 IP66 polycarbonate, and the 1550 and 1590 die-cast enclosures. Such kinds of industrial enclosures support housing and protecting machinery controls, electrical equipment, wiring and cables, and more.

Scope of the Global Electric Enclosure Market

Market Coverage

The market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Material and Vertical

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and Hubbell Inc.

Global Electric Enclosure Market-Segmentation

By Material

Metallic

Non-Metallic

By Vertical

Energy and Utilities

Industrial (Automotive and Manufacturing)

IT and Telecommunication

Process Industries

Others

Global Electric Enclosure Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

