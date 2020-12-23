Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global cognitive assessment and training of the healthcare market is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 35.5% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Cognitive assessment and training is a test of an individual’s psychological function and speed of processing information. Assessment can be useful for cognitive training in individuals, early detection of dementia, and sports management. A major trend in the market is the use of cognitive assessment in home care for adults with minor strokes. The global cognitive assessment and training of the healthcare market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to factors such as increased awareness related to brain health, technological advances, and a growing elderly population.

Cambridge Cognition Ltd.(UK)

Bracket(US)

Quest Diagnostics(US)

Cogstate(Australia)

MedAvante Inc.(US)

ProPhase(US)

LLC(US)

CogniFit(US)

ERT Clinical(US)

NeuroCog Trials(US)

Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market segmentation by Type

Pen-and-Paper based assessment

Hosted assessment

Biometrics assessment

Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market segmentation by Application

Clinical trials

Screening and diagnostic

Brain training

Academic research

Others

