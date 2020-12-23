Global Ring Main Unit Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global ring body market size is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2025 from an expected value of $1.6 billion in 2020 with a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period. Additional capacity, increased power demand, and industrialization projects in countries such as China, Japan, India and Korea are the main reasons driving the growth of the ring body market in the region. In India, factors such as rural electrification, smart grid adoption and substation automation projects are driving increasing demand for ring bodies. According to the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA), generating capacity is expected to increase from 200 GW in 2010 to more than 800 GW in 2032 to meet growing demand. Therefore, these developments have the potential to drive the ring body market.

Key drivers of the global ring body market

The demand for ring bodies is increasing worldwide due to increasing automation and industrialization. The demand for electricity is high due to the growing population. It is driving the global ring body market.

The increase in distribution networks and modernization of the existing power infrastructure are expected to increase the demand for ring main units during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Market

Leading players operating in the global ring main unit market include:

ABB

TIEPCO

ENTEC Electric & Electronic

Orecco Electric

Lucy Electric

Alfanar

China TransPowers Electric

Siemens

LS Electric

Wenzhou Rockwell Transformer

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Larsen & Toubro

C&S Electric

Hunan Electric Union

Global Ring Main Unit Market: Research Scope

By Type

Oil Insulated

Gas Insulated

Solid Dielectric

Air Insulated

By Installation

Indoor

Outdoor

By Application

Industries

Distribution Utilities

Infrastructure & Transportation

By Voltage Rating

Up to 15 kV

16–25 kV

Above 25 kV

