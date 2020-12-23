Frozen Snacks Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The global frozen snacks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. A significant rise in launches of gluten-free frozen snacks is one of the major factors supporting to drive market growth. For instance, in February 2019, McCain Foodservice UK revealed a range of gluten-free products, which include Menu Signatures Traditional Chips, Sweet Potato Fries, and Gourmet Chips. By emphasizing allergen-free products across social media platforms, websites, and other consumer touchpoints, McCain supports operators to establish the reputation and boost an additional pace.

Further, in April 2020, Goodfella’s, manufacturer of frozen pizza in the UK, revealed a new vegan meat pizza that utilizes pea protein for its mince. This launch comes due to the coronavirus crisis in which sales of frozen food have witnessed a significant rise in the country. The Goodfella’s Meatless Mediterranean Pizza features a thin base topped with pea protein mince, red onion, tomato, tomato sauce, salsa verde drizzle, oregano, chargrilled red and yellow peppers. In June 2019, Goodfella declared a collaboration with Heather Mills’ VBites to deliver vegan pizza cheese. The introduction of new frozen snacks enables consumers to opt for a suitable product as per their requirements, which in turn, is supporting to drive the market growth.

Scope of the Global Frozen Snacks Market

Market Coverage

The market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product and Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Nestlé S.A., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Conagra Brands, Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods, Inc.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Global Frozen Snacks Market

In August 2020, General Mills Inc. plans to leverage the production of its Totino’s series of pizza snacks with the expansion to its plant in Wellston, Ohio, US. This will enable the company to meet the increased demand for frozen pizzas in the country.

In December 2018, Bellisio Foods, Inc., a subsidiary of CP Foods global family of companies, signed an agreement to acquire Frozen Specialties, Inc. (FSI), a manufacturer of frozen pizza and Pizza Bites located in Ohio, US. This FSI acquisition will enable the company to share expertise in offering tasty, private label, and exciting brand products to retail customers that delight consumers. Both companies have complementary product portfolios that will benefit their North American and Asian customers.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast

Most affected region/segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Frozen Snacks Market-Segmentation

By Product

Pizza

Potato Fries

Puffs

Meat Snacks

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Food Service Chain

Global Frozen Snacks Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (Simply Good Foods USA, Inc.)

Bellisio Foods, Inc.

Bernatello’s Foods

California Pizza Kitchen, Inc.

Caulipower LLC

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Convenio Foods International Pvt. Ltd.

Daiya Foods Inc.

August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG

General Mills, Inc.

Hansen Foods, LLC

McCain Foods, Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

Newman’s Own, Inc.

One Planet Pizza

Orkla ASA

Palermo Villa, Inc.

Südzucker AG

Tyson Foods, Inc.

