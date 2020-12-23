Aiops Platform Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Aiops Platform Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.73 billion in 2017 to USD 11.02 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 34%

The Artificial Intelligence (AIOps) Platform for IT Operations is believed to have evolved from IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) and refers to solutions that use artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to automate tasks and processes without human intervention. The AIOps platform collects, interprets, and analyzes large amounts of IT data by applying different types of algorithms to the data in real time.

Major companies in the market, such as IBM (US), CA Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), VMware (US), Splunk (US), HCL (India), AppDynamics (US), MoogSoft (US), BMC Software (US), FixStream (US), and Correlsense (Israel)

AIOps Platform Market By Component

Platforms

Services

AIOps Platform Market By Services:

Implementation service

License and maintenance service

Training and education service

Consulting service

Managed service

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aiops Platform industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aiops Platform Market Report

1. What was the Aiops Platform Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aiops Platform Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aiops Platform Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

