Electric Enclosure Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global electric enclosure market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Rising industrialization is one of the major factors accelerating market growth. Industrialization is growing rapidly across the globe owing to the increasing food and beverage industry and growing metal and mining industry. Additionally, most of the industrial facilities are focused on smart manufacturing coupled with the advent of Industry 4.0, which in turn, is also contributing to the adoption of electric enclosures. In industrial applications, enclosures are optimized for use for particularly fulfilling the requirements of the IoT and Industry 4.0.

Electronic systems are significantly distributed all over the smart factory for interoperability, decentralized decision making, and information transparency. Enclosures offer an easier and faster assembly and greater flexibility, enhanced safety, and component installation. For electronics protection in an industrial setting, some industrial enclosures that are available in the market include the ABS range, 1554 and 1555 IP66 polycarbonate, and the 1550 and 1590 die-cast enclosures. Such kinds of industrial enclosures support housing and protecting machinery controls, electrical equipment, wiring and cables, and more.

Scope of the Global Electric Enclosure Market

Market Coverage

The market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Material and Vertical

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and Hubbell Inc.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Global Electric Enclosure Market

In September 2019, nVent Electric plc declared the acquisition of Eldon Holding AB, a European-based enclosures business. nVent offers advanced solutions for protection, connection, and management of heat in and communication equipment, critical electronics, and control and power through its nVent SCHROFF and nVent HOFFMAN brands. The acquisition of Eldon complements the nVent enclosures business. nVent has been concentrated on reinforcing its digital capabilities to serve customers with a velocity which aligns very well with this strategy.

In May 2019, Rittal launched the AX and KX enclosures that are fixed with digital processes. This new range delivers easier, increased safety, greater flexibility, and component installation, and faster assembly. These are redesigned with the principles of Industry 4.0.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast

Most affected region/segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Electric Enclosure Market-Segmentation

By Material

Metallic

Non-Metallic

By Vertical

Energy and Utilities

Industrial (Automotive and Manufacturing)

IT and Telecommunication

Process Industries

Others

Global Electric Enclosure Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

ABB, Ltd.

Adalet/Scott Fetzer Co.

Allied Moulded Products, Inc.

Austin Electrical Enclosures

AZZ, Inc.

Eaton Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fibox Oy Ab

Hammond Manufacturing, Ltd.

Hubbell, Inc.

Klassen Custom Fabrication, Inc.

Legrand SA

Leviton Manufacturing, Ltd.

nVent Electric plc

OMEGA Engineering Inc.

Pentair plc

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Saginaw Control and Engineering

Schneider Electric SE

Socomec Group

