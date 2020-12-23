Aircraft Antenna Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Aircraft Antenna Market size is projected to grow from USD 203 million in 2020 to USD 403 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14% from 2020 to 2025.

The growing demand for durable and capable aircraft antennas and increased aircraft delivery are expected to support the growth of the global aircraft antenna market. In addition, the surge in drone applications in the military sector for critical defense missions and rescue operations is expected to further strengthen the aircraft antenna market in emerging economies.

The global aircraft Antenna market is dominated by a few globally established players such as L3Harris Technologies, Inc.US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), The Boeing Company (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Cobham Limited (UK),

By End-Use

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Aftermarket

Replacement Parts

Maintenance

By Wing Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aircraft Antenna industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aircraft Antenna Market Report

1. What was the Aircraft Antenna Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aircraft Antenna Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aircraft Antenna Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

