Airborne Telemetry Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Airborne Telemetry Market is projected to grow from USD 7.08 Billion in 2016 to USD 8.52 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

Aerial telemetry systems collect and process vital information about onboard spacecraft, UAVs, projectiles and aircraft. These solutions are built to work in the harshest defense and aerospace applications. With the introduction of smart weapons and systems into the modern warfare, the requirements for efficient transmission of data are increasing, contributing to the growth of the aviation telemetry market in the future.

The airborne telemetry market comprises of chip service providers, such as BAE Systems (U.K.) Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.) as well as component manufacturers such as Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., and Cobham PLC. (U.K.), among others.

Airborne telemetry market, by Technology

Wireless Telemetry

Wired Telemetry

Airborne telemetry market, by Component

Receiver

Transmitter

Antenna

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Airborne Telemetry industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Airborne Telemetry Market Report

1. What was the Airborne Telemetry Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Airborne Telemetry Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Airborne Telemetry Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

