Metal-Air Battery Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

The metal-air battery market is valued at USD 374.13 million in 2019, is expected to reach USD 1041.15 million by 2027, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% ​​from 2019 to 2025.

The growing demand for high energy density accumulators is an important factor driving market growth. Metal-Air batteries have a high energy density storage power capacity and perform better than lithium-ion batteries. The intrinsic characteristics of metal-air batteries are driving market growth. Metal-Air batteries have gained a lot of traction due to their high energy density and capacity, low cost, negligible dependence of functions on operating load and temperature, and frequent discharge voltage. The implementation of zinc-air batteries has a high theoretical energy density and low manufacturing cost. This feature is expected to drive market growth.

Key Companies

ARCONIC INC.

AROTECH CORPORATION

E-STONE BATTERIES B.V.

FUJI PIGMENT CO., LTD.

GP BATTERIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

LOG 9 MATERIALS

NANTENERGY INC.

PHINERGY

POLYPLUS BATTERY CO.

ZINC8 ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.

Metal-Air Battery Market: Research Scope

By Battery Type

Primary Battery

Secondary Battery

Fuel Cell

By Application

Medical Devices

Transportation

Military Devices

Others

