Air Brake System Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Air Brake System Market is estimated to be USD 4.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

An air brake or compressed air brake system is a type of friction brake designed for vehicles in which compressed air is applied to the pistons to apply more pressure to the brake pads to stop the vehicle. In addition to being used by rail trains, air brakes are used on large heavy vehicles with multiple trailers that must be connected to a brake system such as trucks, buses, trailers and semi-trailers.

Key Players

The key players in the air brake system market are Knorr-Bremse (Germany), Wabco (Belgium), Meritor (US), Haldex (Sweden), ZF (Germany), Wabtec (US), and Nabtesco (Japan).

Global Market, By Component

Compressor

Governor

Storage tank

Air dryer

Foot valve

Brake chamber

Global Market, By Brake Type

Air Disc

Air Drum

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Air Brake System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Air Brake System Market Report

1. What was the Air Brake System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Air Brake System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Air Brake System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

