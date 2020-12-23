Ai Infrastructure Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

AI infrastructure market is projected to grow from USD 14.6 billion in 2019 to USD 50.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23%.

AI infrastructure includes increased adoption of cloud machine learning platforms, increased demand for AI hardware in high-performance computing data centers, increased interest in parallel computing in AI data centers, increased amount of data generated in industries such as automotive and healthcare, and improved computing performance. Included. Reduce hardware costs, increase partnerships and collaborations between industries, and expand AI applications in industries such as healthcare, automotive, finance and tourism.

Get Sample Copy of Ai Infrastructure Market at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/ai-infrastructure-2-market/42933/#ert_pane1-1

Key Market Players

Key players operating in the AI infrastructure market are Intel Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), IBM (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Micron Technology (US), Amazon Web Services (US), CISCO (US), Oracle (US), ARM (UK), Xilinx (US), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (US), Dell (US),

Based on Technology, the AI infrastructure market has been segmented as follows:

Machine learning

Deep learning

Based on Function, the AI infrastructure market has been segmented as follows:

Training

Inference

A full report of Global Ai Infrastructure Market is available at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/ai-infrastructure-2-market/42933/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ai Infrastructure industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ai Infrastructure Market Report

1. What was the Ai Infrastructure Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ai Infrastructure Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ai Infrastructure Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

For more customized data, request for report customization @https://www.orionmarketreports.com/ai-infrastructure-2-market/42933/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404