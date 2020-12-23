Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

Global gas insulated switchgear market size was US$ 20 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 20 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
The report study analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market destroyers in the report, and the same was reflected in the analysis.
Switchgear is spread across the country and has become the backbone of electrical transmission lines in distribution across borders. A significant surge in power consumption has been observed over the past decade and is expected to increase further due to numerous electrification projects in several developing countries. In addition, increased power consumption rate or per capita power consumption in developed countries is a major driver of the growth of the global Gas Insulated Switchgear market. In addition, as the adoption of electricity-based devices, equipment, home appliances, vehicles, etc. increases, power demand and high density distribution networks are expected to increase. Moreover, several countries are engaged in cross-border power transmission to neighboring countries, including thousands of miles of transmission lines and hundreds of distribution and substations. Technological advances in power generation and distribution systems are estimated to be the major drivers of the Gas Insulated Switchgear market.
With the increasing demand for gas-insulated switchgear, various leading manufacturers are developing more advanced and sophisticated gas-insulated switchgear. Manufacturers are working to increase the reliability and efficiency of gas-insulated switchgear by using automation and high-quality materials. The Scope of Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market
By Insulation Type
- SF6
- SF6-Free
By Installation
- Indoor
- Outdoor
By Voltage Rating
- Up to 36 kV
- Between 36 kV and 72.5 kV
- Between 72.5 kV and 220 kV
- Above 220 kV
By End User
- Power Transmission Utility
- Power Generation Utility
- Power Distribution Utility
- Railways & Metros
- Industrial & OEMs
- Commercial
Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, Key Players
- ABB
- Schneider Electric
- Eaton Corporation
- Hitachi
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Larsen &Toubro
- Industrial Solutions Limited
- Hyosung
- Toshiba
- CG Power
- Tenaga Switchgear Sdn. Bhd
- Orecco
Recent Developments
