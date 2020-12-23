Ai In Telecommunication Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Ai In Telecommunication market expected to grow from $235.7 Million in 2019 to reach $2,497.8 Million by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 46%

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a high-tech technology with human intelligence and decision-making abilities. This technology focuses on creating intelligent machines with advanced features such as speech recognition, image recognition, visual recognition, and translation between languages. This technology has the potential to transform the operations and functions of a variety of industries due to its tremendous potential to achieve breakthroughs for a variety of ideas.

The AI in telecommunication market includes various AI in telecommunication vendors, such as IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Intel (US), Google (US), AT&T (US), Cisco Systems (US), Nuance Communications (US), Sentient Technologies (US), H2O.ai (US), Infosys (India), Salesforce (US), and NVIDIA (US).

AI in Telecommunication Market By Technology

Machine learning and deep learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market By Application

Customer analytics

Network security

Network optimization

Self-diagnostics

Virtual assistance

Others (contact center analytics and marketing campaign analytics)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ai In Telecommunication industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ai In Telecommunication Market Report

1. What was the Ai In Telecommunication Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ai In Telecommunication Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ai In Telecommunication Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

