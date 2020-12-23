Ai In Social Media Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

AI in social media market to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2018 to USD 2.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28% during the forecast period.

It is expected that AI technology adoption for various applications in the social media sector will increase, and the use of AI-enabled smartphones will drive the growth of AI in the social media market. A limited number of AI experts and slow digitization rates are affecting the adoption of AI technologies in emerging economies, which is holding back the growth of the market.

The major AI in social media vendors include Google (US), Facebook (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Adobe Systems (US), Baidu (China), Salesforce (US), Twitter (US), Snap (US), Clarabridge (US), Converseon (US), Sprinklr (US), Unmetric (US), ISentium (US), Cluep (US),

By Technology

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

By Application

Sales and Marketing

Customer Experience Management

Predictive Risk Assessment

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ai In Social Media industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ai In Social Media Market Report

1. What was the Ai In Social Media Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ai In Social Media Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ai In Social Media Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

