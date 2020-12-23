North America Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

North American aerospace antimicrobial coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The significant presence of major aircraft manufacturers is one of the major factors accelerating market growth. Boeing Inc., Bombardier Inc., and Cessna Aircraft Co. are some key aircraft manufacturers that operate in the region. Boeing is continuously working on R&D and assess new technologies to increase safety, which include antimicrobial coatings for high-touch surfaces and ultraviolet light disinfecting systems. It is working with learning institutions, academics, and health experts globally to field studies and support research to minimize the potential of COVID-19 transmission on airplanes. Additionally, the US airlines are applying antimicrobial coatings for the protection of surfaces in airplanes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

North American aerospace antimicrobial coatings market is segmented based on sales channels and end-user. Based on sales channels, the market is classified into OEM and aftermarket. Based on end-user, the market is classified into commercial and defense. In 2019, commercial aircraft to witness a potential share in the market owing to the rising demand for novel commercial aircraft and the emerging focus of aircraft manufacturers towards implementing antimicrobial coatings in their aircraft.

Some prominent players in the market include BASF SE, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Co., AkzoNobel N.V., and Aeros, Inc. Product launches and partnerships and collaborations are regarded as some potential strategies implemented by the market players to increase their position in the marketplace. For instance, in August 2020, Aereos, Inc., declared the first built-in antimicrobial high-touch components for aircraft interior cabins and lavatories. Such antimicrobial components offer longer protection against harmful microbes. It offers airlines to replace older parts with new parts that add protection layers at no incremental cost (and significantly less than OEMs). In response to the COVID-19, the company is also adding a range of antimicrobial coating solutions for the prevention of harmful microbes from transmitting on high-touch surfaces including arm caps and galley cart handles.

Market Segmentation

North American Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

North American Aerospace Antimicrobial Coatings Market by End-User

Commercial

Defense

Regional Analysis

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

Aereos, Inc.

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

Dunmore Corp.

Flora Coatings, LLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hentzen Coatings, Inc.

Hexion, Inc.

Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co. (GmbH & Co. KG)

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Polymer Technologies, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Hydromer, Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Co.

