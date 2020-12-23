AI in IoT Market Business overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

AI in IoT market size to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2019 to USD 16.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26%

IoT enables businesses around the world to collect huge amounts of data from multiple sources. On the other hand, enclosing a lot of data from numerous IoT devices complicates data collection, processing, and analysis. The role of artificial intelligence in IoT is to automatically identify patterns in data generated by smart sensors and devices such as temperature, pressure, humidity, air quality, vibration, and sound, and to detect anomalies.

Key AI in IoT Market Players

The major vendors in the global AI in IoT market include Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), PTC (US), GE (US), Salesforce (US), Hitachi (Japan), Uptake (US), SAS (US), Autoplant Systems Pvt Ltd. (India),

Based on Technologies, the AI in IoT market has the following segments:

ML and Deep Learning

NLP

Based on Verticals, the AI in IoT market has the following segments:

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Mobility

BFSI

Government and Defense

Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom

Others (agriculture, education, telecom, and tourism and hospitality)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global AI in IoT industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

