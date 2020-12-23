Coal Based Methane Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The global coal bed methane market is expected to record a 9.0% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Coal bed methane (CBM) is a natural gas found in most coal deposits. It is produced in the process of coalification, where plant material is converted to coal over millions of years. In addition, CBM consists of pure methane, a clean combustion fuel, with low impurities and requires minimal processing. Greener than petroleum, coal and conventional natural gas, CBM can efficiently use methane as a fertilizer, a source of ammonia used in half of the global fertilizer market. The coal bed methane market is essential to support food production rates to meet growing population demand. Essar, a CBM-based company, currently supplies 1 million cubic meters of essential gas to Matix Fertilizers and Chemicals.

The following players are covered in this report:

Arrow Energy Holdings Pty Ltd.

Baker Hughes, Inc.

BG Group PLC.

Blue Energy Ltd.

BP PLC.

China United CoalBed Methane Corporation

Concophillips

Encana Corporation

Origin Energy Ltd.

Santos Ltd

Coal Based Methane Market segmentation by Technology

Hydro-Fracturing

Proppant-Based Fracturing

Chemical Additive Based Fracturing

Exploration

Drilling

Coal Based Methane Market segmentation by Application

Industrial

Power Generation

Transportation

Commercial

Residential

