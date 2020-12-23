Global Animal Husbandry Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The global animal husbandry industry has been largely impacted by the effect of coronavirus. There has been a sharp fall in the demand for chicken and meat since the outbreak as there have been various rumors amongst the peoples that the virus can spread through the animal’s meat and chicken. However, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention declared that coronavirus is known to be transmitted via direct contacts to humans, and not via livestock or aqua animals. Several government organizations have set guidelines in order to prevent the pandemic.

The primary factors that were responsible for the sector growth before the pandemic were the increased consumption of meat, beef, chicken and other kinds of seafood such as prawns globally. Changing lifestyles of the peoples along with the preferences towards the luxury food items were also the prime factors for the market growth.

Animal husbandry industry is segmented by type into dairy, meat, poultry, aquaculture, and others (insects). Meat and poultry are expected to get affected significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the regional viewpoint, the most affected regions are the US, China, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, UK, and India. The regional demand for chicken and meat is decreased due to the increased rate of virus spread. Further, it has also been witnessed that the peoples are opting for the jackfruit as the replacement of chicken and mutton. Whereas, the shutdowns of the food chain services including restaurants has also affected the market growth. Countries are announcing several relief packages in order to reduce the impact of coronavirus in the sector as well as the rumors with it. For instance, in India, the government has set up the COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force to assess the impact of COVID-19 in the various sectors including animal husbandry. Thus, to dispel the rumors that COVID-19 spreads by consumption of chicken, the Poultry Farm Association of India also organized a Chicken Fair in Uttar Pradesh state.

Global Animal Husbandry Market Segmentation

By Type

Dairy

Meat

Poultry

Aquaculture

Others (Insects)

Impact of COVID-19 on Major Economies

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Companies Covered

Agri Beef Co.

Al Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

Arla Foods amba

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Danone SA

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Amul)

Hormel Foods Corp.

Indian Broiler Group Pvt. Ltd.

JBS SA

Marine Harvest ASA

Maruha Nichiro Corp.

Nestle SA

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Thai Union Group

Tyson Foods, Inc.

