Disposable Medical Sensor Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The global disposable medical sensors market is projected to witness a considerable growth rate by exhibiting a significant CAGR of 10.1%, during the forecast period. The sensor technology is becoming popular in the healthcare sector, home care, clinics, and hospitals. The sensors technology is not only limited to patient care, as it is used in tracking the movement of pharmaceuticals and other test materials that are related to the patients. Additionally, the government provisions for R&D activities and increasing healthcare expenditure are expected to drive the growth of the disposable medical sensor market. The disposable medical sensor finds its application in therapeutics, including cardiac catheter sensors, insulin pump sensors, and cardiac therapeutic electrode sensors.

There is a rising demand for remote patient monitoring devices and increasing demand for disposable medical sensors and biosensors, including wearable smart wristwatches, painless diabetes monitors. The emergence of sensor technology plays a prominent role in the disposable medical sensor market due to the diversification of invasive sensors, implantable sensors, and ingestible sensors. The implantable sensors are commonly used for measuring the various parameters of the patient’s body, such as temperature and blood pressure, among others. In the healthcare sector, the wearable sensor is attributing towards the medical sensor market, which is driven by various products, including eyewear, smart shirt, and smart ring. The demand for wireless body monitoring sensors is increasing, such as flexible body-worn sensors, that comply with the skin for monitoring the patient’s health.

The use of smart sensors in wearable devices is used to track the current situation of the patient’s health, including heart rate measurement devices, diabetic care devices, orthopedic care services, sleep apnea, and surgery-specific sensory devices. The applications of biosensors are emerging in the medical field to diagnose infectious diseases. The biosensor is the analytical equipment that becomes a robust operation across the globe and contributes to developing next-generation medicines. Moreover, biosensors are pervasively used in clinical applications for diagnosis of diabetes mellitus that controls glucose levels. The market has developed centralized monitoring for hospital patients to monitor respiration rate, heart rate, blood pressure, and pulse oximetry.

Global Disposable Medical Sensor Market- Segmentation

By Type

Biosensors

Image sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Accelerometers

Others

By Placement Type

Implantable Sensors

Invasive Sensors

Ingestible Sensors

Strip Sensors

Wearable Sensors

By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Patient Monitoring

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

Home Care

Global Disposable Medical Sensor Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

