Excimer Laser Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The global Excimer laser market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the forecast period. The Excimer lasers are commonly used in the production of microelectronic devices, eye surgery, micromachining, and semiconductors based integrated circuits or chips. In ophthalmology, Excimer lasers emit ultraviolet light with wavelengths shorter than 350 nm which are serviceable in refractive surgery. Excimer lasers also frequently applied in bioengineering applications and gene manipulation that uses the high photon energy of ultraviolet light.

The factors that enhance the growth of the global Excimer laser market include the various end-use industries it is served in, such as the healthcare industry, aerospace industry, automotive industry, industrial equipment, and military industry. In healthcare, excimer lasers are utilized for operations to reduce astigmatism, myopia, hyperopia and others. Excimer lasers have diverse applications in different sectors of the ophthalmology which are dependent on industry chain, market characteristics, and market dynamics, that are likely to propel the growth of the Excimer lasers market during the forecast period. Moreover, excimer lasers have a high-power ultraviolet output which is making it useful for surgery, which is one of the driving factors that driving the excimer laser market across the globe.

Global Excimer Laser Market Segmentation

By Emission Wavelength

Less Than 200 nm

200 nm – 300 nm

More Than 300 nm

By End-use industry

Industrial

Aerospace and Military

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Abbott Medical Optics Inc.

Alcon, a Novartis company

Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Kera Harvest Inc.

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

PhotoMedex Inc.

Scorperich Medical Devices Co. Ltd.

Technolas Perfect Vision GmbH

WaveLight GmbH

