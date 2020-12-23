European Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

European Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market is forecast to augment with significant market growth during the forecast period. Various application of SBR in the region is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. It includes automotive components, tires, footwear and so on. The region is one of the major producers of vehicles, which creates a enormous demand for SBR. As per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), around 21.33 million vehicles were manufactured in 2018, in Europe. Out of this, around 18.7 million were passenger cars and rest were commercial vehicles. A considerable demand from the aftermarket will also be witnessed in the region. There are mainly two types of SBR are used in tires which include solution SBR (S-SBR) and Emulsion SBR (E-SBR). S-SBR will have a significant growth due to the increased demand for high-performance tiers in the region. Major plants of SBR are located in Germany, Poland, France, Italy, Czech Republic, Russia, UK and so on.

European SBR market is segmented on the basis of end-user and by type. By end-user, the market is segmented into automobile components, industrial application, footwear, household, and others. The automotive industry is the largest application industry of the SBR due to which it is expected to hold the largest market share in the region. Geographically, the market is divided into Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy and the Rest of Europe. During the forecast period, Germany will hold the largest market share with a significant growth rate. As per OICA, around 5.1 million passenger cars were manufactured by Germany in 2018. It is followed by Spain, France, Russia and UK with 2.8 million, 2.3 million, 1.7 million and 1.6 million respectively.

European SBR Market Segmentation

By Type

Solution SBR

Emulsion SBR

By End-User

Automobile component

Industrial Application

Footwear

Household

Others (Electronics)

Regional Analysis

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of European

Company Profiles

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

