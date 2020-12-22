Tulane vs. Nevada FREE LIVE STREAM (12/22/20): Watch Famous Idaho Potato Bowl online | Time, TV, channel. Tulane faces Nevada in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 (12/22/20).

Here’s what you need to know:

What: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Who: Tulane vs. Nevada

When: Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Albertsons Stadium

TV: ESPN

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling.

Live stream: fuboTV (free trial)

***

TOP PLAYERS

Tulane: Freshman quarterback Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,638 yards and 18 touchdowns, with 5 interceptions. He threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more in a 35-21 defeat of Memphis on Dec. 5.

Nevada: Sophomore quarterback Carson Strong was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,587 yards and 22 touchdowns, with only four interceptions.

NOTABLE

Tulane: Won four of its last five games after losing four of its first six. The only loss in the last five games was a 30-24, two-overtime thriller against Tulsa.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack opened with five straight wins before losing twice in its last three games. It’s coming off a 30-20 loss to the undefeated San Jose State Spartans, who won the Mountain West championship game against Boise State. The Pack surrendered 23 straight points in the second half.

LAST TIME

Tulane beat Nevada 34-17 in the Superdome in 1992.

BOWL HISTORY

Tulane: Is making its first appearance in the Boise bowl game. It’s the third straight bowl bid and 14th appearance overall.

The Green Wave and Wolf Pack are set to clash on the blue turf in Boise on Tuesday

Tulane and Nevada will clash on the blue turf in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday afternoon as the bowl schedule moves along in the early stages of the postseason. The Green Wave have won four of their last five, including a 35-21 win over Memphis on Dec. 5 in which they averaged 5.3 yards per play. That late push salvaged a six-win season that seemed lost in late October when Willie Fritz’ team was 2-4 and out of contention in the AAC West.

Nevada lost two out of its final three games to close out the season, including a 30-20 loss to San Jose State on Dec. 11. But the Wolf Pack got out to a great start with five straight wins to open the season, and quarterback Carson Strong developed into a big-time weapon. The sophomore threw for 2,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions in eight games.