People Counting System Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The overall People Counting Systems market size is expected to grow from $881 million in 2020 to $1.33 trillion in 2025. It is expected to grow at a 10% CAGR during the forecast year. Key factors driving the growth of this market are the continued technological advances in the retail industry, increasing concerns about safety and security in public spaces, increasing demand for people counting systems in hospitality, sports and entertainment applications, and increasing number of people counting systems. And so on. Ensure people’s safety in public places and retail stores amid COVID-19.

Key market players

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH (Germany), Infrared Integrated Solutions (IRISYS) (UK), RetailNext (US), ShopperTrak (US), V-Count (Turkey), Eurotech (Italy), Axiomatic Technology (UK), CountWise (US), Dilax Intelcom GmbH (Germany), and IEE S.A. (Luxembourg) are a few major companies in the people counting system market. Organic growth strategies, such as product launches and developments, is a focus of many of the companies mentioned above.

Prominent players have adopted product launches and developments, followed by partnerships and contracts as the key business strategy to expand their share in the people counting system market. For instance, in September 2018, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH launched the APS-B light-weight people detector for buses/transportation application. Owing to this, the company strengthens its product portfolio.

Market Segments:

People Counting System Market by Type

Unidirectional

Bidirectional

People Counting System Market by Technology

Infrared Beam

Thermal Imaging

Video-Based

Others

People Counting System Market by Offering:

Software

Hardware

People Counting System Market by End Users

Retail, Supermarkets and Shopping Malls

Transportation

Corporate

Hospitality

Banking and Financial Institutes

Healthcare

Sports and Entertainment

Others

